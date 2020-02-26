Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $726.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.10 million.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $333.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

CPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.