Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

