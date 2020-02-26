Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $512.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.14 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%.
CAPL traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. 61,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. Crossamerica Partners has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $656.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Crossamerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,909.09%.
Crossamerica Partners Company Profile
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
