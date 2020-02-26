Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $512.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.14 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%.

CAPL traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. 61,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. Crossamerica Partners has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $656.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Crossamerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,909.09%.

CAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

