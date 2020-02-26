Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $138.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.56.
Several research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Shares of CYBR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $94.30 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
Cyberark Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
Read More: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.