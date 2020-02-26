Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $138.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.56.

Several research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of CYBR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $94.30 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

