Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 56,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

