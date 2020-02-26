Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $138.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million.

DKL stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,054. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $729.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.58%.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $25,936.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKL. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

