Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DK traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. 2,705,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,539. Delek US has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

