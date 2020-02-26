Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor Purchases 2,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DAL traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. 15,985,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,807,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

