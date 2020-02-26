Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $13.92. 114,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,735. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.