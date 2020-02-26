Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.08-7.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.52. Dine Brands Global also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.08-7.28 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,488. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.67.
In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
