Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.08-7.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.52. Dine Brands Global also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.08-7.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,488. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

