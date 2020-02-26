Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million.

NYSE PLOW opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

