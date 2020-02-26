Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.22-1.24 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.22-1.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.14, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

