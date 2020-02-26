Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.22-1.24 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.22-1.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.14, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Earnings History for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit