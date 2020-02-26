Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

NYSE EFC opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $816.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.