ENI (E) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ENI (NYSE:E) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

NYSE E traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 394,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,033. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. ENI has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get ENI alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on E shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.