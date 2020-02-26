Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

ETM traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 1,498,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

