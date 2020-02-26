EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 146.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

EPR traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $63.66. 1,385,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

