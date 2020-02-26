Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Evertec updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,201. Evertec has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Evertec alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.