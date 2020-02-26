Everus Market Capitalization Achieves $16.70 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Everus has a total market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $396.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $20.33 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00481053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.09 or 0.06190910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00059249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,382 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The official website for Everus is everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

