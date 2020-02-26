Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $237.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million. Evolent Health updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

EVH traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 925,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,540. The stock has a market cap of $795.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In related news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.