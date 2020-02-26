Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $237.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million. Evolent Health updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
EVH traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 925,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,540. The stock has a market cap of $795.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.12.
In related news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.
