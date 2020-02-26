Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Releases Earnings Results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.64%.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $5.12 on Wednesday, hitting $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $742.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,486,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,090. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

