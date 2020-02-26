First Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.
FBP opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.
FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
First Bancorp Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
