First Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

FBP opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

