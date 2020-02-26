Fiske (LON:FKE) Releases Earnings Results

Fiske (LON:FKE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.40) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of FKE remained flat at $GBX 59 ($0.78) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.79. Fiske has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.50 ($1.09).

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

