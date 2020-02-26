Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 650.20 ($8.55) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.68), 25,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 35,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662 ($8.71).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 692.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 587.69. The company has a market capitalization of $366.34 million and a P/E ratio of 31.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilson sold 171,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84), for a total transaction of £1,153,420.80 ($1,517,259.67).

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

