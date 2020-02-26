Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price Down 9.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $67.09, approximately 953,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 335,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Freshpet by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Freshpet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

