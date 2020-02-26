Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.86 million.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 177,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $314.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.14. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

GNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

