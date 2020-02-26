Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Trading Up 0.2%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

