Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 2,378 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $174,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Godaddy alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,247,477.76.

On Friday, December 13th, Nima Kelly sold 1,154 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $78,021.94.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $44,141.58.

On Friday, November 29th, Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $38,488.32.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,391. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.