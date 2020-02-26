Goldplat (LON:GDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Goldplat (LON:GDP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.26 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of GDP opened at GBX 6.14 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.49. The company has a market cap of $10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. Goldplat has a 1-year low of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.09 ($0.09).
Goldplat Company Profile
