Goldplat (LON:GDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Goldplat (LON:GDP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.26 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of GDP opened at GBX 6.14 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.49. The company has a market cap of $10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. Goldplat has a 1-year low of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.09 ($0.09).

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

