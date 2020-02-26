GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Buys $95,250.00 in Stock

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Alexander J. Lurie acquired 25,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,236,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,733. GoPro Inc has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.48 million, a PE ratio of -32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRO. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

