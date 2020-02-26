GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Buys $95,250.00 in Stock

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Alexander J. Lurie acquired 25,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,236,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,733. GoPro Inc has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.48 million, a PE ratio of -32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRO. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.45.
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.
