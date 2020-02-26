Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares dropped 6% during trading on Wednesday after Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $1.75. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. Groupon traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 18,574,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 13,697,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GRPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.53.

Get Groupon alerts:

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Groupon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 297,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Groupon by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,601 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 178,625 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Groupon by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,871,349 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,452 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $884.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.