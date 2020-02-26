Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Guardant Health updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. Guardant Health has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 0.23.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $199,006.20. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,342 shares of company stock worth $9,597,398 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

