Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Guardant Health updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:GH opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. Guardant Health has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 0.23.
In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $199,006.20. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,342 shares of company stock worth $9,597,398 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
