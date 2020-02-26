Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Gulfport Energy to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GPOR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

GPOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

