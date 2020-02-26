GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Trading Down 8.6% After Earnings Miss

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $105.02 and last traded at $107.00, 1,784,698 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 205% from the average session volume of 585,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.05.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 908,916 shares of company stock worth $8,575,650. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

