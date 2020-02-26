Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 6.46%. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

HSII opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $495.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

