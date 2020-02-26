Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Hersha Hospitality Trust updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.19 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.02-2.13 EPS.

HT opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,846 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,146 shares of company stock valued at $162,744. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.