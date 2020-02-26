Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Heska updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

HSKA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $99.69. 64,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,411. Heska has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.11 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

