Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HONY traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 930 ($12.23). 5,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 9.96 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,150 ($15.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 946.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 984.58.
About Honeycomb Investment Trust
