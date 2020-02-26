Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HONY traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 930 ($12.23). 5,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 9.96 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,150 ($15.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 946.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 984.58.

About Honeycomb Investment Trust

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

