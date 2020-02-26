HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. HP also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.33-2.43 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,526,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,591,698. HP has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 279.93% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.19.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

