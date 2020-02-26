HT&E Ltd (HT1) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on March 23rd

HT&E Ltd (ASX:HT1) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HT&E’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
HT&E stock remained flat at $A$1.43 ($1.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.22. HT&E has a 1-year low of A$1.46 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of A$1.99 ($1.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.70. The stock has a market cap of $407.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00.
About HT&E
