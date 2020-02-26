HT&E Ltd (HT1) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on March 23rd

HT&E Ltd (ASX:HT1) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HT&E’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

HT&E stock remained flat at $A$1.43 ($1.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.22. HT&E has a 1-year low of A$1.46 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of A$1.99 ($1.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.70. The stock has a market cap of $407.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00.

Get HT&E alerts:

About HT&E

HT&E Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. It operates through three segments: Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Digital Investments. The company owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the brands of the KIIS Network, Pure Gold Network, iHeartRadio, The Edge96.One, and Mix106.3 Canberra.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HT&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HT&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.