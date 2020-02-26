Hubbell Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $9.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $137.21 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $113.58 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

