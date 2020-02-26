Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.50 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HY traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. 5,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $75.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

