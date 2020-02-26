Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

ILPT stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILPT. Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

