Insider Buying: Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) CFO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) CFO Brian Worrell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,111.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,815,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

