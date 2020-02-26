Insider Buying: Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD remained flat at $$5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,717. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

