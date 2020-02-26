Insider Buying: Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) CFO Buys 2,700 Shares of Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) CFO Sean Douglas bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 149,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
HUN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 2,249,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.35.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Cfra dropped their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
