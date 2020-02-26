Insider Buying: Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) CFO Buys 2,700 Shares of Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) CFO Sean Douglas bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 149,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HUN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 2,249,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Cfra dropped their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

