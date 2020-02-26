Insider Buying: Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Insider Acquires 550 Shares of Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) insider David W. Barry purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,836.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VVI stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. 223,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 182,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viad by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,373,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 940,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after buying an additional 438,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

