Insider Buying: Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) SVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $20,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 78,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. 17,381,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,965,617. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

