Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Sells 1,447 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,221. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,481,000 after purchasing an additional 526,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit