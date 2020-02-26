Insider Selling: Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Sells $49,640.00 in Stock

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 40,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,369. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 60,000.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

