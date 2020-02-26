Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells 3,557 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ITRI traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 429,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,986. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
